FBI goes to San Leandro councilmember's home to serve warrant

The FBI served a warrant at the home of a San Leandro council member's home on Wednesday, the city manager confirmed.

City Manager Paul Sanftner said the city is aware that FBI agents served a warrant at Councilmember Bryan Azevedo's home.

The FBI confirmed they had served a warrant at the 900 block of Dillo Street, but said they could not release any other information.

Sanftner said the city's police department was not involved in the investigation.

Azevedo is the councilmember for District 2 and recently won his reelection campaign.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to Councilmember Azevedo, the city council and the city attorney, but has not yet heard back.