FBI, EPA investigating Thanksgiving toxic chemical release from Martinez refinery

MARTINEZ -- Federal agents have been going door-to-door in Martinez, asking residents about their experience following a toxic chemical release from the Martinez Refining Company last Thanksgiving.

The investigation was first reported by the Bay Area News Group over the weekend. The company told the newspaper group that it was aware the FBI had come in to assist the EPA .

"We are cooperating with all relevant agencies, including with respect to any ongoing investigations related to the incident," company spokesman Brandon Matson said in a statement. "We would, however, like to take this opportunity to once again apologize to the Martinez community for the spent catalyst release on November 24, 2022. We have thoroughly investigated the incident to identify appropriate corrective actions and we are committed to implementing them."

Federal agents have started asking questions about the 24 tons of toxic, dusty residue that fell on neighborhoods near the refinery last Thanksgiving. Thousands of residents found a fine, white substance blanketing their cars, porches and plants.

The substance was found starting at about 9:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving and continued into Friday morning. Samples later taken by Contra Costa Health showed the "spent catalyst" substance contained higher-than-normal amounts of heavy metals such as aluminum, barium, chromium, nickel, vanadium, and zinc.

Summary Report: Mapping Dust Fallout from the November 2022 MartInez Refining Company Incident

The company said in a post on its Facebook page at the time -- "The catalyst had been incinerated at high temperatures to remove impurities for reuse in the refining process and was accidentally released during overnight hours on Thanksgiving night. We are very sorry this release of spent catalyst occurred and apologize to our neighbors who found the material on their vehicles, homes, and buildings. This material can be removed by rinsing with water from surfaces such as patio furniture, driveways, and plants."

County officials said that the company failed to immediately inform them of the chemical release, which is required by law. They said soil samples collected the first week of May are expected to yield more specific results about the town's contamination by early June.

Laura Trozzolo, human health risk assessor with the testing firm, told the papers the soil sample locations were chosen based on a map of where the plume of particles likely landed. Those locations include sites in nearby Benicia and El Sobrante.

Earlier this year, health officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli urged residents living near the refinery not to eat produce grown in soil that may have been exposed until the testing is complete.

"We are making this recommendation out of an abundance of caution," Tzvieli said.

The order impacts residents in Martinez and Pacheco who live near the Martinez Refining Company, where "spent catalyst" containing heavy metals was released from the facility on Thanksgiving Day and the following day.

Tziveli said that it is safe for residents to plant seeds in their yards and gardens, but urged them to wait for results of environmental testing to be safe consuming backyard-grown fruits and vegetables.

Local resident Heidi Taylor told KPIX she is unsure how safe her backyard garden is.

"This was going to be our big garden and I was going to have all kinds of tomatoes and zucchini and cucumbers and all kinds of stuff," Taylor told KPIX standing in her backyard.

She moved into her new Martinez house just last summer and created a space for a vibrant garden in her backyard. But now, Taylor and her other neighbors in the area are being told to not consume anything grown in their yards.

"The tomato is probably seriously poisonous tomatoes," said Taylor. "I am afraid to touch it, honestly."

Residents said the overnight release of the catalyst left every surface covered with what looked like a white ash.

"It was everywhere. It was on our trash, it was on the house, it's on our plants," recalled Taylor. "And it's this white ash and it just aerosolized and went everywhere. And I just think about it and it freaks me out."

For more information on the risk assessment and independent investigation of the November 2022 incident, visit cchealth.org/hazmat/mrc.