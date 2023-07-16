Faulty pet heating pad likely caused Pacifica house fire

PACIFICA – An electrical house fire in Pacifica on Saturday evening displaced seven people and caused extensive smoke damage to a one-story home, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Fire officials said they first responded to reports of a structure fire at 11 Chico Court at 8:52 p.m.

Firefighters found heavy smoke leaving a home's attic vents, and began search and rescue operations in the home. No occupants were found in the building.

Firefighters located the fire in the home's rear bedroom, and eventually contained the fire using hose lines. The blaze was caused by an electrical pet heating pad, said officials.

Firefighters remained at the home for over two hours to check for fire extension and complete salvage operations. The home reportedly had smoke damage throughout the structure, and seven people were displaced as a result.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters, said fire officials.