Father arrested after allegedly abducting three sons in Vallejo

A man suspected of abducting his three young sons in Vallejo was arrested overnight Wednesday.

An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday for the three boys following their abduction on Tuesday; it was lifted after authorities found the children safe and arrested the father, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The father was identified as Damien Castaneda, 32. The CHP said Castaneda abducted his three sons Tuesday night in Vallejo.

No additional details were disclosed.