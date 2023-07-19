Watch CBS News
Crime

Father arrested after allegedly abducting three sons in Vallejo

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - 6 am 7/19/23
PIX Now - 6 am 7/19/23 11:43

A man suspected of abducting his three young sons in Vallejo was arrested overnight Wednesday.

An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday for the three boys following their abduction on Tuesday; it was lifted after authorities found the children safe and arrested the father, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The father was identified as Damien Castaneda, 32. The CHP said Castaneda abducted his three sons Tuesday night in Vallejo. 

No additional details were disclosed.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 8:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.