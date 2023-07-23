Watch CBS News
Person dies in fatal motorcycle crash near Altamont Pass

ALAMEDA COUNTY --- One person is dead following a traffic collision involving a motorcycle near the Altamont Pass close to the San Joaquin County line.

The accident was first reported at 9:20 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Mountain House and West Grant Line Roads. Both lanes on Mountain House Road briefly closed.

CHP has not confirmed any information about the people involved in the accident.

