Fatal multi-vehicle crash blocks northbound lanes of I-680 in Martinez

A deadly collision involving multiple vehicles on northbound I-680 past Highway 4 in Martinez shut down lanes for hours Tuesday morning as authorities investigated the incident.

According to CHP, the incident was first reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. on northbound I-680 near the Pacheco Boulevard and Arthur Road exit. At least three vehicles including a white SUV and a black pick-up truck were involved. CHP said the vehicles and debris from the collision blocked lanes 1-4. A sig alert was issued for the lane closure shortly before 10 a.m.

At about 10 a.m., Contra Costa Fire confirmed it had several units on the scene. CHP also said multiple tow trucks were called.

Con Fire is on scene of a motor vehicle accident on Northbound 680 at the Pacheco Blvd/ Arthur Rd off-ramp. Multiple lanes closed or impacted. Please find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/1ub9YHxyLW — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) December 5, 2023

The coroner was also called to the scene of the crash at around the same time. Authorities have not released any details regarding the accident.

As of around 11:15 a.m., the two right lanes had reopened, but the two left lanes were still closed. CHP advised motorists to use alternate routes to avoid the area and expect delays. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.