Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Rohnert Park

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle that turned into his path in Rohnert Park Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (RPDPS) said in a press statement the collision happened at the intersection of Redwood Drive and Business Park Drive at about 10:30 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist was heading south on Redwood Drive when a vehicle heading north on Redwood turned left onto Business Park Drive into the path of the motorcyclist, who slammed into the side of the vehicle.

RPDPS officers and Sonoma County Fire District medics arrived and found the motorcyclist down in the roadway and began life-saving measures, RPDPS said.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist and Rohnert Park resident was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries. He was not immediately identified. The driver of the vehicle and two passengers were also taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The road was closed for several hours while officers conducted the investigation and collected evidence. RPDPS said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2600, referencing case 24-1483.

