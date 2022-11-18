Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley

BERKELEY -- A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley Thursday, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes just past the Gilman Street onramp. 

It appeared the motorcycle rider had been hit by at least one vehicle and possibly a second one, the CHP said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity was withheld until family notification.

The CHP issued a Sig-Alert at 1:51 p.m. with the left three lanes closed for the investigation. All lanes were reopened as of 3:30 p.m. 

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the CHP's Oakland bureau at 510-957-8247.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 5:10 PM

