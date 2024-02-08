Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in San Francisco SoMa district

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a vehicle collision in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood, shutting down nearby roadways Thursday morning, police said.

At about 5 a.m., officers were alerted to a report of a vehicle collision in the 500 block of Sixth Street involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, they found a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.

San Francisco police said they gave first aid to the victim and summoned medics for further treatment. However, the pedestrian was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene, according to police.

The area of Bryant and Sixth streets is closed for the investigation into the fatal crash. Motorists are advised to expect delays or avoid these areas and use alternate routes.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD".

