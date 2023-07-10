Fatal head-on collision blocks Vasco Road near Brentwood

A fatal head-on collision on Vasco Road Monday morning shut down a portion of the winding road that traverses eastern Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Vasco at the intersection of Walnut Boulevard south of Brentwood. The coroner was contacted 20 minutes later.

That section of Vasco Road will be closed for the next three hours, the CHP said.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.