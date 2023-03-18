Fatal Friday night collision in Antioch leaves 1 dead, 2 in critical condition

ANTIOCH – One person was killed and two were critically injured in a traffic collision on Lone Tree Way near state Highway 4 in Antioch on Friday night.

The fatal collision was reported by an operator for the victim's vehicle's Onstar system at 10:18 p.m., who told police dispatch that a collision had occurred but nobody from the vehicle was responding, according to a press release from the Antioch Police Department.

Police responded to the scene near the Lone Tree Way on/off ramps to state Highway 4 and found one driver of the two-vehicle collision deceased. Two passengers in that vehicle were hospitalized in critical condition.

The occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured and remained at the scene, according to police.

The collision remains under investigation.