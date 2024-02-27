Fatal fentanyl overdose in Novato leads to manslaughter charges against suspected drug dealer

DEA cracking down on pill presses DEA cracking down on pill presses 02:46

A suspected drug dealer is facing manslaughter charges after dropping off two women who overdosed on fentanyl at a hospital in Novato, one of whom died.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the incident happened in August 2023. Deputies were called to assist the Novato Police Department at the hospital after the two women were brought in. One was pronounced dead at the hospital and the second victim survived after being placed into a medically-induced coma, the Sheriff's Office said

The suspect, identified as Santa Rosa resident Callen Sheffler, was found at a nearby parking lot and told police he had driven the two victims to the hospital emergency room and then left. He was arrested on an unrelated drug charge and an outstanding warrant and booked into the Marin County Jail, the office said. He was later released.

An investigation by the county's Specialized Investigative Unit determined the fentanyl responsible for the overdoses was provided by Scheffler, the office said. After obtaining an arrest warrant, deputies arrested Scheffler at his home in Santa Rosa and again booked him into the Marin County Jail on involuntary manslaughter and drug charges. He later posted bail on the charges.

The was no immediate word on Scheffler's initial court date.