Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Fatal crash Sunday night shuts westbound lanes of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Evening Edition 12-17-23
PIX Now Evening Edition 12-17-23 06:29

SAN RAFAEL -- One person was killed in a collision Sunday night on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As of 8:40 p.m., all lanes in the westbound direction of Interstate Highway 580 on the bridge were shut down while first responders dealt with the crash.

CHP initially believed only involved one vehicle was involved but, at 9:15 p.m., said they now believe there were two vehicles.

A full investigation will be carried out to determine exactly what happened, an officer on the scene said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and there is no estimated time for the lanes to re-open, CHP said.

First published on December 17, 2023 / 9:36 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.