Fatal crash shuts lanes of Highway 880 in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- The California Highway Patrol was at the scene of a fatal crash Monday morning on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose.
The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. just north of Stevens Creek Boulevard. No other information about the collision was immediately available.
The two left lanes were expected to be closed until about 10 a.m., according to the CHP.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.