Fatal crash shuts lanes of Highway 880 in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- The California Highway Patrol was at the scene of a fatal crash Monday morning on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose.

The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. just north of Stevens Creek Boulevard. No other information about the collision was immediately available.

The two left lanes were expected to be closed until about 10 a.m., according to the CHP. 

May 8, 2023

