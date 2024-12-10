Watch CBS News
Fatal crash by San Francisco International Airport closes northbound US Highway 101

A serious traffic collision that killed a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 101 early Tuesday morning blocked all northbound lanes of traffic by the San Francisco International Airport for over two hours, according to CHP.

The injury crash was first reported by CHP at around 5:15 a.m. on northbound 101 at the S. Airport Blvd. exit in South San Francisco, CHP said. 

The CHP said that around 4:45 a.m., patrol officers learned about a pedestrian getting hit by a vehicle on Highway 101 near the South Airport Boulevard off-ramp in South San Francisco.

All northbound lanes are blocked, causing a major traffic back-up in the area and impacting people trying to get to SFO.

Traffic was diverted off at S. Airport Blvd. for the duration of the incident. As of 7:21 a.m., all lanes had reopened. Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.  

Dave Pehling

