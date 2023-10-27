Update: Truck driver killed in crash on Highway 580 in Richmond

A man died after his truck crashed off of westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Richmond on Friday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

Officers responded at 6:51 a.m. to the crash reported involving a gray Toyota Tacoma on westbound Highway 580 just east of Harbour Way, CHP Officer Adib Zeid said.

The Toyota went off the highway, hit a tree and overturned. The driver, a man whose name wasn't immediately available, was extricated from the truck but was pronounced dead at 7:28 a.m., Zeid said.

The two right lanes of westbound Highway 580 and the Harbour Way off-ramp were closed for the investigation into the crash.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.