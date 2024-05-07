Bicyclist dies in fatal San Jose crash; Capitol Expressway, Senter Road closed

A bicyclist died in a fatal crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of E. Capitol Expressway and Senter Rd. in San Jose that shut down both busy roads, according to San Jose police.

The incident happened at 7:23 a.m. San Jose police said a red truck traveling at a high rate of speed ran a red light and entered the intersection traveling westbound on Capitol Expressway, colliding with a bicyclist going northbound on Senter Rd. Police said the truck then hit a second vehicle that was also traveling northbound on Senter Rd.

The adult male bicyclist suffered major injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. There was no word of any additional injuries in the incident.

The driver of the red truck, also an adult male, attempted to flee the scene and was taken into custody, but police did not have the specific charges they would be facing available.

Police said road closures are in place for both Capitol Expressway and Senter Rd. as police continue to investigate the collision. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Capitol Expressway is currently shut down in both directions from Seven Trees Blvd. to Tuers Rd., while Senter Rd. is blocked off in both directions from Southside Dr. to Singleton Rd.