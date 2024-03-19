Watch CBS News
Fatal crash involving wrong-way driver blocks westbound Highway 580 in MacArthur Maze in Oakland

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

A fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver and multiple vehicles blocked westbound Interstate Highway 580 in the MacArthur Maze Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. and at one point was blocking all westbound lanes. At least one lane was reopened shortly after 6 a.m.

At least three cars were involved in the crash.

The crash backed morning commute traffic heading toward the Bay Bridge on Highway 580/80 and on westbound State Route 24.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 6:22 AM PDT

