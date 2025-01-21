Driver killed, passenger injured in high-speed Corvette crash near Sonoma State University

Investigators determined that speed was a likely factor in a solo vehicle crash near Rohnert Park on Monday night that led to the driver's death, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 10:22 p.m., CHP officers responded to a crash on Petaluma Hill Road at Laurel Drive in the area of Sonoma State University.

They found a severely damaged Chevrolet Corvette that had veered off the road and slammed into a tree. An on-scene investigation determined that the car was traveling at a dangerously high speed, causing the driver to lose control, the CHP said in a press release.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the driver.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call the CHP's Santa Rosa-area office at (707) 806-5600.