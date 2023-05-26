Watch CBS News
Fatal collision on Hwy 17 in Campbell closes southbound lanes

CAMPBELL – The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Friday morning on southbound state Route 17 in Campbell.

The collision, which was first reported at 4:12 a.m., occurred near the Hamilton Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP.

The collision caused the closure of the southbound lanes of state Route 17, and the CHP issued a Sig-alert.

One lane was reported reopened at 5:45 a.m.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.  

