Fatal collision on Hwy 17 in Campbell closes southbound lanes
CAMPBELL – The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Friday morning on southbound state Route 17 in Campbell.
The collision, which was first reported at 4:12 a.m., occurred near the Hamilton Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP.
The collision caused the closure of the southbound lanes of state Route 17, and the CHP issued a Sig-alert.
One lane was reported reopened at 5:45 a.m.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
