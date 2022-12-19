Fatal accident over weekend in San Jose prolongs city's record year for deadly crashes

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – The California Highway Patrol says one person died in a traffic collision in San Jose early Sunday morning, which brings the city's fatal crash count to 65, increasing what is already at a 25-year-high.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 2:25 a.m. in the northbound lanes of State Route 85, just south of State Route 87.

A 2017 Alfa Romeo veered off the roadway in a northeast direction and collided with a metal highway signpost before coming to rest on its driver's side.

The 25-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

The previous high mark was 60 traffic deaths in 1997.