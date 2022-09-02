Fast-working firefighters halt threatening blaze in tinder-dry Oakland Hills

OAKLAND -- A late-night, two-alarm fire roared through an Oakland hills home Thursday, but was prevented from spreading into the tinder-dry hills by the quick response from firefighters.

Oakland fire said crews responded to a reports at 10:50 p.m. of a heavy involved house fire in the 5600 block of Merriewood Dr. nestled in the heavily wooded hills north of Highway 13.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home engulfed by the blaze with the flames threatening to quickly spread to the surrounding vegetation. Fortunately, a fire break had been cut into the brush.

"This was the poster case of why defensible space is so important in the open hills," Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt. "The open space and limited vegetation played a major role in why the fire did not spread to any other structures or vegetation."

A second alarm was called in at 10:59 p.m. More than 45 firefighters were able to gain control of the blaze at 11:36 p.m.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze. The cause remained under investigation. The home was a complete loss.

Hunt said at least one person was displaced and another person who lived in an accessory dwelling unit about 30 yards from the main residence could also be displaced.

Hunt said neighbors offered to provide lodging for the displaced resident, who is in his 80s.