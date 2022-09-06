Fast-moving 2-alarm fire burning in hills of Martinez 75% contained; Evacuation warning lifted

CROCKETT (CBS SF) -- Crews were battling a fast-spreading 2-alarm vegetation fire burning in the hills of Martinez on Monday evening. An evacuation warning has been lifted for residents nearby.

The so-called Franklin Fire was reported around 6 p.m. at Cummings Skyway and Highway 4, just east of the Franklin Golf Course.

Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff gave residents an 'all clear' around 8:15 p.m., lifting a previous warning for neighbors in the area South of Highway 4 between John Muir Parkway in Hercules and Alhambra Avenue in Martinez to prepare to evacuate do to the fire burning near the golf course.

#FranklinFire is approximately 50 acres according to first units at scene with a dangerous rate of spread. @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/RyFVyeMwP7 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 6, 2022

So far, more than 100 acres have burned. Officials say the fire's rate of spread is dangereous and warn it could reach 200 acres.

#FranklinIC reports the fire has jumped the road. Fire is in light, flashy fuels and has the potential for 100-200 acres. — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) September 6, 2022

At 6:15, fire officials tweeted, "the fire has jumped the road. Fire is in light, flashy fuels and has the potential for 100-200 acres.

As of 7:45 p.m., the fire had spread to 125 acres and was at 75% contained, according to Contra Costa Fire.

#FranklinIC is at 75% containment and Unified Command established with Contra Costa Sheriff, ConFire, and CALFIRE pic.twitter.com/fuICRjbwrL — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) September 6, 2022

125 acres. Forward progress is slowing. Air Attack trying to pick up right flank. #FranklinIC — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) September 6, 2022

No structures were threatened. California Highway Patrol was handling traffic control and road closures. Motorists were warned to use caution if in the area.