Family stranded at Oakland International lucks into ride home to Tahoe

OAKLAND -- Traveling continues to be a nightmare as people across the Bay Area try anything and everything to get home before the New Year.

But one family with little hope to make it home for several days stumbled upon a holiday miracle at the Oakland Airport Tuesday when a complete stranger offered to lend a hand.

"Finding out there's no trains to get home and so we're trying to figure out where to sleep tonight and how were going to finish this journey to get home and get back to work," Trish Valceschini told CBS News Bay Area.

Trish and her family are trying to make it home to North Tahoe after a holiday visit with their son in Hawaii. But upon landing in Oakland, they quickly ran out of options as flights continue to be delayed and canceled.

"An impending storm is going to Donner Pass, so we may not be able to get through," said Greg Valceschini.

At Oakland International Airport, thousands of bags are still waiting to be claimed as passengers scramble to find any way to get to their final destination.

One father-son duo was among the few to secure a rental car — in Texas — but they have no idea if their efforts will pay off by the morning.

"We drove 1,750 miles to Oakland to try to catch our bags; no bags," explained Andrew Klineman alongside his son Aidan.

"We're leaving for Hawaii tomorrow," he explained, adding that the clothes they were wearing had been bought at a Walmart two days ago as they drove through New Mexico.

"It's been quite an adventure," Klineman added. "We just want to get our bags back."

In this time of travel mayhem, miracles are hard to come by. But one man was in the right place at the right time for the Valeschinis.

"I just flew in from Honolulu, and I overheard these people saying they need to go close to where I'm going. So I offered them a ride," said Cameron Houk.

You could see the joy on the faces of the Valceschinis, knowing that because of Houk, they'll make it home before the New Year.

"I got a big truck that can get through the snow so I've got to go home anyways, so I might as well fill it up and do more Christmas good deeds," said Houk.