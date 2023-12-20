Family of man killed by Vallejo officer speaks out on AG's decision to not pursue charges

The family of a man killed by a police officer in Vallejo during George Floyd-related protests in 2020 is speaking out against California Attorney General Rob Bonta's decision announced Tuesday not to pursue criminal charges against the officer.

Detective Jarrett Tonn shot and killed Sean Monterrosa, a 22-year-old San Francisco resident, outside of a Walgreens store on Redwood Street early on June 2, 2020, as Monterrosa was on a knee and unarmed.

Tonn has said that he believed Monterrosa had a gun, but it was later determined to be a hammer. Tonn shot Monterrosa from the backseat of a police vehicle.

"Our family is disappointed in the AG's decision to not press charges against Jarrett Tonn," said a statement released Wednesday by Monterrosa's sister Michelle. "This decision makes clear that the CA DOJ will NOT hold officers accountable and will continue to allow them to kill without consequences."

Michelle Monterrosa said she and her family felt betrayed by Bonta, who they said failed to live up to his promise to hold police accountable for the deaths of community members at the hands of police.

"We continue to be ignored and let down," wrote Michelle. "Justice was denied and that's the bottom line."

The shooting caused national outcry and the California Department of Justice opened its investigation into the case in May 2021.

A press release by Bonta's office on Tuesday said investigators determined "there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer did not act in self-defense or in defense of his partner officers."

Tonn was dismissed from the Vallejo force following the shooting, but earlier this year prevailed in arbitration and was reinstated.

Michelle Monterrosa said her family, which filed a federal civil rights lawsuit regarding the shooting, "remains committed" to holding Tonn and the Vallejo Police Department accountable for her brother's death.

"We will continue to work with our legal team to explore options as we continue on the road to accountability," she said.