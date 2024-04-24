Family keeps hope after Hamas releases video showing their son who was taken hostage

Hostage video gives family hope their son will return after being captured by Hamas

There was a sign of hope for a family waiting for the safe return of their loved one. Hamas released a video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a U.S. citizen with ties to the Bay Area.

Goldberg-Polin was born in Berkeley before moving to Virginia and eventually Israel.

He was one of many hostages taken at the music festival and hasn't been heard from until now.

For the first time since October 7, Hersh Goldberg-Polin's parents finally got to see his face and hear his voice. The video, which was roughly two minutes and 45 seconds long brought some comfort to Hersh's parents, Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg.

They released a pre-recorded video statement in response to their son's video.

"Seeing the video of Hersh today is overwhelming," Rachel Goldberg said. "We are relieved to see him alive, but we are also concerned about his health and well-being as well as that of all the other hostages and all of those suffering in this region."

From protests in Israel, to speaking with media outlets around the world, his family has been trying to raise awareness about him and the hostages still being held by Hamas.

"What we want to do is lay on the floor in a ball weeping, but that won't save him, and it won't save any of them," Rachel Goldberg said.

KPIX security expert Jeff Harp analyzed the video. He said there are very few clues on when and where this video was taken but it does offer one powerful message.

"That's one thing you never want to get somebody to look away from and that's hope," Harp said. "Because sometimes that's all you have."

There is one image from the video that Harp said could provide some answers by looking at Hersh Goldberg-Polin's injured arm.

"Now you can kind of make a determination with some medical analysis with a medical professional sort of how long it's been since the wound has healed," Harp said.

The 20-year-old also looks like he has lost weight compared to the last image of him taking cover inside a bomb shelter as Hamas went on their rampage during the music concert. His father shared a heartfelt plea to negotiators.

"Be brave, lean in," Jon Polin said. "Seize this moment and get a deal done to reunite all of us with our loved ones and end this suffering in this region. His mother had a message for her son.

"Hersh, we heard your voice today for the first time in 201 days," Goldberg said. "If you can hear us, know that we love you. Stay strong, survive."