East Bay News

2 dead, 1 injured in San Leandro shooting after family disturbance

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN LEANDRO -- A family disturbance in an unincorporated area of San Leandro on Saturday left two men dead and one injured, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

Patrol deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon to the 2000 block of Miramonte Avenue and Foothill Boulevard on a report of a shooting.

San Leandro Shooting
KPIX

Once there, deputies discovered an unresponsive 30-year-old man who was declared dead at the scene. They also located two other men who had been shot at a nearby apartment, one 55 and one 30 years of age.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the 30-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and died. The 55-year-old man is expected to survive.

Investigators are working with the family to sort out the details of the shooting, which they have determined resulted from a family disturbance that occurred at that location, the sheriff's office said on social media.

There are no outstanding suspects, law enforcement said.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 5:13 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

