Families travel to see their loved ones' panels on AIDS Memorial Quilt

Families travel to see their loved ones' AIDS Quilts

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Saturday morning, KPIX 5 documented the opening ceremonies of the AIDS Quilt display in Golden Gate Park.

The display over this weekend is the largest ever staged in San Francisco.

While capturing the intricate unfolding of each panel, and the public viewing, the news team spoke to three different families who all came to Robin William's meadow to view a loved one's panel.

Russell Smith's sister Sandy, her daughter Melissa, and granddaughter Zimri traveled from Portland, Oregon.

Leotis Russell's sisters, brothers and granddaughter came from the East Bay.

And Mark Melandey's extended family came from all over: some from San Francisco and others from Walnut Creek.

We asked the families to tell us about their loved ones; and their impressions of the display.

The display of the historic AIDS in the Robin Williams Meadow at Golden Gate Park continues until the closing ceremony at 5 p.m. on Sunday. More information can be found on the AIDS Memorial Quilt website.