Watch CBS News
Local News

Families, community members step up to save Novato High Prom

By Betty Yu

/ CBS San Francisco

Community members step up to save Novato High prom
Community members step up to save Novato High prom 02:20

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- It was a night to remember in so many ways for students at the Novato High prom Saturday after riding an emotional rollercoaster in the wake of a bus company hired to provide transportation to the venue coming up short of drivers.

According to the bus company, it was not a COVID issue but the drivers didn't have the proper certification to drive minors. The seven buses were chartered months ago to get the students to and from their prom site in Oakland safely.

School officials and student leadership only received word of the shortfall on Friday.

"We were prepared but we weren't prepared for this kind of news," said Danie Garcia, one of the student organizers. "We assumed we had everything in order and we trusted the company with it." 

The community, families and friends heard their plight and stepped in for the bus company, delivering the students to the prom at Oakland's Lake Chalet, 40 miles away.

Among those coming to the rescue was Sierra Kim.

"We have a large group of girls and we didn't have any other way to get them here, I have a large car so I just donated my time," she told KPIX. "It's for my sister. It's her senior year. I wanted her to be part of it."

For students like Ella Speckhart standing in line to get into the venue, it was a frenzied last-minute scramble to line up transportation.

"It was really hectic," she said. "We were all stressing, the day before prom, when we signed up months ago, it was  crazy."

The Novato Unified School District said it received a flurry calls from local businesses and residents offering to help.  Another charter company stepped with one bus and the firm contracted was able to come up with two more.

Still it was a community effort to make it a night to remember.

Betty Yu
web-bio-head-betty-yu.jpg

Betty Yu joined KPIX 5 in November 2013 as a general assignment reporter. She spent two years at WTVJ, the NBC-owned station in Miami, as a reporter before moving to San Francisco.

First published on May 22, 2022 / 7:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.