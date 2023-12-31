Families celebrate 'Happy Noon Year' at Peninsula museum on Sunday

SAN CARLOS -- As the world prepared to ring in the new year Sunday evening, a celebration on the Peninsula had already wrapped up. Children gathered at the Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos for a New Year party Sunday morning and they offered a unique take on how to appreciate "Auld Lang Syne."

The Hiller Aviation Museum is a pretty cool place to celebrate New Year's Eve, especially if you're a kid.

"When they first go into the gallery and they see all of these airplanes, especially hanging from the ceiling, they're, like, awestruck!" said Willie Turner, vice president of operations at the museum. "It's, like, 'Wow!' You hear that a lot -- 'Wow, this is neat!'"

They call the annual party "Happy Noon Year" because, at the stroke of noon, a giant pod of balloons is released and descends from the ceiling. It's a time for new beginnings for young and old. Eight-year-old Oliver Su and his buddies from Menlo Park reflected on the old year and their hopes for the one to come.

"I liked it because I made some new friends and I really liked my teacher," Oliver said.

"I hope it's just as good or better," said seven-year-old Thomas Odegaard.

"Make new friends ... have a new class next year, too," said seven-year-old Gauta Mehta.

Mikaela Allen is only six but she accomplished big things this year.

"Because I made new friends and I also got more smart," she said.

Making new friends is a big deal to kids and Mikaela's dad, Tyler, thought they tend to be more optimistic because they focus on what's ahead. Adults are often grumpier at the end of the year because they look at the past.

"A lot of it is ... you're trying to get to that next point: 'Oh, I'm glad I have that aspect done,'" he said about grownups. "But I feel kids are much more future-focused: 'Oh, I did this, it was fun. I did this, it was fun' without really a whole lot of difference between the new year and the old year. Just, 'Oh yeah, I've got a birthday party coming up, I've got this coming up.'"

Ten-year-old Henry Voss explained that children can see the good in a year because just about everything they do is new and exciting.

"You try something new for the first time," said Henry. "But then you never feel the same way again."

His father, Daniel, agreed. "You only get to do some things once and then it's never that same feeling," he said. "There's a lot more things kids haven't done so they look forward to those things. We've already done 'em so it's cool but not as cool."

At age 11, Vera Pinaeva was already sounding like a teenager as she reflected on 2023.

"It was good. I mean, it could be better. But, you know, it is what it is," she said. "It ended, so ... I just want the next year to be better."

There's a reason Vera is looking for big changes in the new year.

"I've been sharing a room with my sister since I was born and I'm 11! I need my own space," she said.

Eight-year-old Kaiden Warren from Redwood City thought 2023 was pretty good.

"I really liked it -- especially Halloween. It was a great Halloween!" he said.

While others hope for more peace or prosperity in the New Year, Kaiden was keeping his wish list simple.

"My hope for the New Year is probably to get the new Pokemon game -- Pokemon Scarlet," he said. "My only New Year's resolution is just to get Pokemon Scarlet. I really want that game!"

Kaiden's grandmother, Rebecca Adamson, thought there was wisdom in his outlook on life.

"I think it's what's going to happen next that's fun and exciting," she said. "I think the adults focus on the bad and getting rid of it and the kids focus on everything good."

As the old year departs, we have a choice: say "good riddance" or remember the good things and wish it a fond farewell.