Famed San Francisco drag performer Heklina reportedly found dead in London

LONDON -- Renowned San Francisco drag queen Heklina was found dead in London Monday where she was performing in a touring show, according to reports on social media.

The death of Heklina -- also known as actor Stefan Grygelko -- was first reported in social media posts by fellow drag queen and performing partner Peaches Christ (aka Joshua Grannell), who Heklina was touring with in "Mommie Queerest," a musical parody of the 1981 Joan Crawford biopic "Mommie Dearest."

"I am living in a real-life nightmare so forgive me if I don't have all the answers just now," read the post Grannell made to both the Peaches Christ Facebook page and his page under his name. "This morning, in London, England I went to collect my dear friend Heklina, who is costarring with me in a Mommie Queerest show here, and found her dead. I do not know the cause of death yet. I know this is shocking news and I am beyond stunned, but I wanted to let folks know what has happened."

The Soho Theatre where the production of "Mommie Queerest" was being held tweeted what Peaches Christ had shared and said they were "in shock and incredibly saddened with news of Heklina's passing."

Supervisor Matt Haney also tweeted about the loss of Heklina, who he called "a drag legend, brilliant performer and trailblazing community icon."

"My condolences and love goes out to all of Heklina's friends, family, and loved ones, and the entire LGBTQ and drag communities," he added.

State Senator Scott Wiener released a statement after the news surfaced.

"I am absolutely devastated. Heklina was an icon in the truest sense — funny, caring, outrageous, and brave. I first saw Heklina perform when I was a young gay man in the 1990s, new to San Francisco. Over the years, I got to know her and helped her find a space for Oasis. I've rarely worked with someone as fierce, creative, and dedicated," Wiener said. "Heklina created events and community spaces that spun glitter and giant wigs and raucous jokes into a feeling of home. She was fiercely outspoken and always stood up for her friends and community. She was the soul of San Francisco, and it's hard to imagine the city without her."

"Heklina was also a staunch defender of drag — which is under extreme attack right now — and created opportunities for young drag queens to find their space," he added. "While we grieve, we must honor her memory by remembering the joy she brought us and the importance of the art form to which she dedicated her life."

San Francisco Pride Board President Nguyen Pham released the following statement, calling the sudden passing "completely heartbreaking."

"Personally, I've been honored and grateful to have engaged with Heklina directly, as well as attended her spectacularly memorable productions, numerous times over the years. I know that her unique brand of radically inclusive drag art has evoked so much pure joy from countless community members and allies for many generations. She was unstoppable and a master without parallel."

In addition to performing with Peaches Christ in a variety of stage productions as well as appearing as Dorothy Zbornak in the San Francisco drag production of "The Golden Girls" which would regularly hold sold-out runs of its annual holiday show, Heklina was best known as one of the co-founders of the long-running drag show "Trannyshack" that started at the Stud in the mid-1990s.

More recently, Heklina was part of the group of owners that relaunched nightclub and and theater the Oasis in San Francisco's SoMa District that had its grand reopening in 2014. She would also appear regularly as host and emcee for a variety of community events.

No details regarding the cause of death have been released.