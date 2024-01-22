Fallen tree causes havoc at San Mateo apartment complex

Amid stormy weather and strong winds, property damage can be a serious hazard. On Sunday night, the residents of one San Mateo apartment complex found out the hard way.

Kelly Chen woke up to a distressing sight - a massive tree had fallen on her car and others parked outside her San Mateo apartment complex.

"It's just depressing. I was so shocked and sad...I mean, it was my first car that I ever bought for myself," she said.

The incident occurred during another stormy night in the Bay Area, just days after a eucalyptus tree fell onto cars near Golden Gate Park.

Fortunately, there were no injuries in this instance, but the aftermath left residents like Chen grappling with uncertainties about insurance coverage.

"I called this morning, and I'm still waiting for the claim adjuster to come over...hopefully, they'll cover it fully, but even then, we would have to put more money to buy a new car," explained Chen.

As workers spent hours clearing the fallen tree near 4th Avenue and El Camino, the affected area was temporarily closed. Ken Feller, another resident, noted the historical significance of the fallen tree.

"It's a special tree. The homeowners association is called Casa Robles...of course, this was our Oak tree...you know, the signature for the property so it's basically a symbol of the building...it was sad to see this beautiful tree go down," said Feller.

While the fallen tree held sentimental value, residents like Chen are now focused on navigating the aftermath, salvaging personal belongings from the damaged cars and dealing with the financial implications of the storm.