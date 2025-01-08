SPCA investigates man allegedly posing as veterinarian for animal cruelty in Monterey County

An animal welfare group in Monterey County said a man impersonated a veterinarian in Prunedale and Salinas and is suspected of animal abuse and cruelty.

The SPCA Monterey County said the man is providing veterinary care without a license and has been giving examinations, prescribing medications and even performing surgeries on animals.

"At least one dog died due to the negligence of this man, with multiple others needing follow-up vet care," said a spokesperson for the SPCA on Tuesday.

SPCA investigators believe there may be additional victims in the community are asking them to come forward.

The man was most recently allegedly performing illegal, unlicensed veterinary procedures on the 1600 block of Blackie Road in Prunedale. He also previously used a home on McGowan Drive in Salinas.

On Nov. 4, SPCA investigators served a search warrant accompanied by Monterey County Sheriff's Office deputies and District Attorney's Office investigators.

"We found 12 French Bulldogs with no food or water in small cages," said the SPCA. "Four of the dogs were housed in a shed with no access to sunlight or ventilation. A thin German Shepherd was free-roaming and a Doberman was housed in a small kennel with no food or water."

The animal welfare group seized the 14 dogs and two horses. The dogs are in protective custody, and the horses have been returned to their rightful owners, they said.

This is an active, ongoing case. Anyone with information that can help investigators should please contact SPCA Humane Investigations Officer Emily Leon at (831) 264-5436 or online at www.spcamc.org. All calls are confidential.