Fairfield police chase, arrest man found asleep at the wheel

CBS/Bay City News Service

FAIRFIELD -- Fairfield police arrested a man early Saturday morning after finding him asleep at the wheel then waking him up only for him to try fleeing in the still-running vehicle.

Police received a call at 1:04 a.m. about a vehicle blocking westbound lanes of Airbase Parkway at Heath Drive.

Arriving officers found the driver, 41-year-old Dontae Jones, asleep at the wheel with the running vehicle still in drive. Once awake, Jones allegedly refused to put the car in park, then led officers on a short pursuit which was terminated due to unsafe speeds.

Jones drove onto westbound Interstate 80 and stopped in the dirt on the Travis Boulevard off- ramp. He then exited the car and fled on foot across the overpass. While running, Jones ditched a DoorDash bag which was later recovered, allegedly containing marijuana for sale.

California Highway Patrol, the Solano County Sheriff's Office and Vacaville's K-9 unit all responded to assist.

Jones was eventually located hiding in the restroom of a restaurant on Holiday Lane and arrested on suspicion of DUI, felony evasion and marijuana sales.

