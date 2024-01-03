Fairfield police arrest 2 men accused of stealing safe from American Canyon business

Fairfield police arrested two people suspected of breaking into an American Canyon business and stealing a safe.

American Canyon police said there was a report of a glass-break alarm at a Wingstop just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found the business burglarized and the safe missing.

Investigators were able to identify a U-Haul truck and suspect descriptions from video and alerted neighboring agencies. About two hours later, police in Fairfield found the truck and the suspects near the 2000 block of North Texas Street.

Police said they found the suspects had money from the stolen safe. Investigators also found the stolen safe, paychecks from a Davis business and other evidence from the burglary.

Police said the suspects were identified as 44-year-old Christopher Kelley of Vacaville and 38-year-old John Scharff of Fairfield. They were arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, possession of stolen property and burglary tools, and conspiracy.

American Canyon police said the suspects were taken to Napa County and booked into jail.