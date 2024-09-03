Accident leads to fire, downed power lines in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – Firefighters have stopped the spread of a fire that started after an accident in Fairfield early Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started along Peabody Road, near Vanden Road. Fairfield police confirmed that an accident led up to the fire.

Power lines were impacted by the fire, officials said. PG&E crews have turned off the power to the lines, prompting outages in the area. It's unclear went the outages will be resolved.

Just after 1 p.m., Fairfield police reported that the forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

No evacuations were in effect

Peabody Road remains closed from Water Works Road to Vanden Road. It's unclear how long the closure will be in place.