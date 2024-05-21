Watch CBS News
Crime

Overnight shooting in Fairfield leaves man with life-threatening injuries

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now afternoon edition 5-21-2024
PIX Now afternoon edition 5-21-2024 07:21

FAIRFIELD – Fairfield police are looking for information about a shooting Monday night that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were sent to the 1100 block of Courtland Court at about 11:30 p.m. to check on a man who appeared to be passed out in a car.

What they discovered instead, however, was a 22-year-old Fairfield man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 1:56 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.