Overnight shooting in Fairfield leaves man with life-threatening injuries

FAIRFIELD – Fairfield police are looking for information about a shooting Monday night that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were sent to the 1100 block of Courtland Court at about 11:30 p.m. to check on a man who appeared to be passed out in a car.

What they discovered instead, however, was a 22-year-old Fairfield man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300.