Fairfield officer arrested after allegedly sending inappropriate texts to students

FAIRFIELD -- Parents of a student at Rodriguez High School reported to Fairfield Police Department on Friday that a school resource officer had been exchanging inappropriate text messages and photos with two minor female students.

Police say they immediately requested an independent investigation by the Solano County District Attorney's Major Crimes Task Force due to the nature of the allegations and information provided.

Officer James Louis. Fairfield Police Department

Upon the completion of an initial investigation, officer James Louis was booked into Solano County Jail Saturday morning.

He was charged with sending, distributing or exhibiting harmful or obscene material to a minor; contacting or communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime; and knowingly transporting, duplicating or possessing child pornography or other obscene material with the intent to distribute or show it to others.

Officer Louis has been placed on administrative leave. No other details can be released at this time as the investigation is currently ongoing.