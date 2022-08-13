Fairfield man arrested in wake of fatal San Pablo hit-and-run crash

SAN PABLO -- A suspect was arrested in the wake of two separate hit-and-run crashes that killed a cyclist and injured a motorist early Saturday, police said.

Anthony Greenwood, 23, of Fairfield, was arrested and will be booked into Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter, according to police.

The case began at 3:46 a.m. when officers responded to the 2400 block of Church Lane on a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle versus a bicyclist, police said. The officers found a 57-year old man with severe injuries lying in the road.

The officers tried to save the man but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said. The victim lives in unincorporated San Pablo and his name will be released after his family is reached. The car involved in the collision fled before the police arrived.

Within minutes, officers were notified of a second collision involving a blue 2014 Honda Civic driving in the wrong lanes of traffic on northbound San Pablo Avenue near Robert H. Miller Drive, police said.

The Honda struck a Cadillac sedan head-on in the southbound lanes of traffic, according to police.

Officers investigated and concluded that the Honda had allegedly been involved in the hit and run on Church Lane, police said.

The driver of the Cadillac sustained moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Greenwood, who was allegedly driving the Honda, was medically examined at the scene and arrested, according to police. Alcohol and/or drug use have not been ruled out as contributing factors, police said.

There are currently no outstanding suspects in this case, police said.

Church Lane was closed for hours as police investigated the hit-and-run crash. The roadway is now open, police said.