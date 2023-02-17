Fairfield man accused of murdering wife after both reported missing

FAIRFIELD - Police have arrested a Fairfield man on suspicion of murdering his wife, after they were both reported missing earlier this week.

Officers had sought the public's help in finding 61-year-old Greg Hobson and his wife, 53-year-old Anu Anand Hobson.

According to police, the pair had been traveling together in the couple's silver Toyota Tacoma pickup. The truck was spotted on surveillance cameras on Elk Grove Boulevard in Sacramento on Tuesday.

Greg Hobson of Fairfield is accused in the murder of his wife, Anu Anand Hobson. Fairfield Police Department

In an update Friday, Fairfield Police said detectives located the pickup on Thursday and arrested Greg Hobson on suspicion of murder. Anu Anand Hobson has not been found.

Officers said Friday that "based on evidence collected thus far, police believe she has been killed."

Additional information about the case was not immediately available. Authorities did not say when Greg Hobson would appear in court on the charge.

Anyone who may have seen the couple in recent days or saw suspicious activity involving the pickup, which had license plate 21170G3, to contact the Fairfield Police Department's Investigations Unit. The unit can be reached at 707-428-7600.