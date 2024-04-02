Woman, 2-year-old safe after kidnapping, pursuit from Fairfield to Rio Vista

Rio Vista police on Friday arrested a man and freed a woman he allegedly assaulted and kidnapped.

Just after noon Friday, Fairfield police notified Rio Vista police about a domestic violence suspect headed toward their city. The suspect allegedly assaulted a woman in a Fairfield park before dragging her into a car and speeding off.

Fairfield police officers pursued the suspect, who fled on State Route 12 toward Rio Vista.

Additional calls came in reporting a car on SR-12 matching the suspect's vehicle description, driving recklessly near SR-12 and SR-113.

There was a 2-year-old child in the vehicle as well, though it's unclear if the child was taken with the woman.

Rio Vista police set up at the possible points of entry from the west and caught the vehicle as it came into the city, with units converging on the suspect vehicle and stopping it in front of the St. Joseph Cemetery.

The suspect surrendered without incident, and the woman and 2-year-old child were freed from the suspect.

The Rio Vista Fire Department tended to the victims and the suspect for an injury he allegedly sustained prior to being stopped.

Fairfield police arrested the suspect on suspicion of felony kidnapping, felony child endangerment, felony evading a peace officer, and misdemeanor domestic violence.