Big rig crashes on Interstate 80 in Fairfield; westbound lanes blocked

FAIRFIELD -- A crash involving multiple vehicles including a big rig blocked all westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield Thursday afternoon.

KCBS Radio tweeted at 3:19 p.m. that the crash happened just before the Air Base Parkway exit on westbound I-80.

#KCBSTraffic UPDATE!!! #Fairfield ALL LANES are still blocked with a jackknifed Big Rig on #I80 WEST before Air Base Parkway. #CHP has issued a #TrafficAlert https://t.co/azin8q7w8U — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) August 4, 2022

The big rig was jackknifed across the lanes and still blocking all westbound traffic as of 3:45 p.m.

By 4:20 p.m., three lanes had been reopened and only the right lane was still blocked. At least two other vehicles were seen being towed away.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or on the nature of any injuries.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.