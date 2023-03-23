11-year-old girl struck by driver near Fairfield school; woman arrested for DUI

FAIRFIELD – Police have arrested a Fairfield woman on suspicion of driving under the influence after an 11-year-old girl was struck near a middle school campus Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m., officers were called to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Blossom Avenue, near Grange Middle School. According to witnesses, the child was in the crosswalk was in the crosswalk when she was struck.

The girl was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Intersection where an 11-year-old girl was struck in Fairfield on March 23, 2023. CBS

During the investigation, officers located the Chevrolet sedan that was involved in the collision and interviewed the driver. Police said they determined that she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The woman also had her minor children in the vehicle while she was driving impaired, according to officers.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Elena Lindsey McGraw-Ogans, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI resulting in an injury, along with child endangerment. McGraw-Ogans was booked into the Solano County Jail.

"We, again, implore drivers to abide by traffic laws, especially around schools, near crosswalks and in the neighborhoods surrounding them and to never, ever drive impaired," police said Thursday. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this little girl, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts as well."

According to jail records, McGraw-Ogans is expected to appear in court Monday.

Shortly before noon, East Tabor Avenue reopened to traffic. The crash remains under investigation.