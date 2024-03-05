Facebook, Instagram, Threads down for hundreds of thousands of users

Users of Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger were unable to log in or view any posts as the Meta social media platforms were hit by a widespread outage.

The website Down Detector indicated problems with the services beginning shortly after 7 a.m. By 7:38 a.m., Down Detector showed more than 438,000 users reporting problems with Facebook, such as users being logged out of their accounts.

On Instagram, stories were not refreshing and the Threads app was not launching.

A Meta spokesperson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, acknowledging the issues and saying the company is working to restore services.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.