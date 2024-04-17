FAA briefly grounds all Alaska Airlines flights nationwide because of computer issues

All Alaska Airlines flights nationwide were grounded temporarily Wednesday morning due to a computer issue, the airline said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the airline asked the FAA to institute the ground stop Wednesday morning.

The airline told CBS News Bay Area it experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to its system that calculates weight and balance.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we requested a ground stop for all Alaska and Horizon flights, which was instituted at approximately 7:30 a.m. PT," the airline said. "The issue was mitigated and the ground stop for Alaska and Horizon flights expired at 8:30 a.m. PT. We have begun releasing flights. Residual delays are expected throughout the day."

Alaska said it apologizes to passengers for the inconvenience and encouraged them to check the status of their flights on alaskaair.com or the Alaska App before heading to the airport.

At least seven Alaska Airline departures were delayed as of 8 a.m. Wednesday at San Francisco International Airport.