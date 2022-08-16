"Flash" star Ezra Miller says they are seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues," a week after being charged with felony burglary in Vermont. Miller told Variety in a statement on Monday that it's been a "time of intense crisis."

"I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," said Miller, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Ezra Miller says they are seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" after a recent string of legal troubles. Zach Pagano/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Last week, the 29-year-old actor was charged in Stamford, Vermont after allegedly taking several bottles of alcohol from a residence where no one was home. An arraignment was set for September 26.

Miller was also arrested twice this year in Hawaii. In March, Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after allegedly yelling at and grabbing a woman singing at a karaoke bar and then attacking a man playing darts. The following month, Miller allegedly threw a chair and hit a 26-year-old woman at a private gathering.

The parents of an 18-year-old filed a protection order against Miller this year, accusing Miller of grooming and other inappropriate behavior with her as a minor since she was 12 years old, the Associated Press reported. However, she told Insider the allegations are false.

Miller played Barry Allen and superhero speedster Flash in "Justice League," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Suicide Squad" and Zach Synder's "Justice League." Though also set to star in the upcoming "The Flash" movie, Miller's recent legal trouble and erratic behavior has raised questions over whether the film should be released.

However, the AP reports "The Flash" — a key pillar under Warner Bros. Discovery's reset of the DC Films operations — is still scheduled for release next June.