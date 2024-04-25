Explosion destroys vehicle in Daly City's Westlake neighborhood

A vehicle exploded in Daly City's Westlake District on Wednesday morning, according to police.

At 10:17 a.m., the Daly City Police Department and the North County Fire Authority responded to the area of Skyline and Westline drives due to several reports of an explosion. Upon arrival, they found an unoccupied Toyota sedan with damage consistent with an explosion from inside the passenger compartment.

A propane tank in the vehicle appears to be the cause of the explosion, said police, who determined that it was accidental.

Police said it does not appear that other property was damaged. No one was seen in or around the vehicle.

"It appears this was isolated and there are no ongoing threats to the public," Daly City police said.