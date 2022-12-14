Explosion, 2-alarm fire heavily damages Santa Rosa home

SANTA ROSA -- An explosion and 2-alarm fire engulfed the garage and heavily damaged a Santa Rosa home Tuesday night sending residents scurrying for safety.

*2-Alarm Structure Fire - Quail Hallow Drive* At 5:52 PM last night, Santa Rosa Fire responded for a report a garage fire on Quail Hallow Drive. Additional 911 calls were received by the REDCOM Dispatch center reporting a house on fire with a large amount of fire coming from the garage and an explosion heard. The first Santa Rosa Fire engine arrived on scene in approximately 5 minutes to find a two-story, single-family house with heavy fire coming from the front of the garage. The fire had extended up into the walls and into the attic of the home. Fire was also impinging on a neighbor’s house to the west of the residence. A second alarm assignment was requested to the scene. Fire crews began an aggressive interior and exterior attack of the fire in combination with ventilating the roof of the structure to remove smoke and heat from the house. Fire crews performed a search of the first and second floor of the home and found no one to be home. Quick, aggressive actions by the first due firefighters saved the home to the west that was threatened. Firefighters used salvage covers and other salvage techniques to save many of the belongings inside the home. The fire was brought under control in approximately 45 minutes, but crews remained on scene for nearly four hours afterward to mop up hot spots and investigate the fire. The residents of the house were home at the time of the fire. The residents heard an explosion and opened the door from the house into the garage to investigate the noise and found a well-developed fire burning in their garage. The residents evacuated the house, called 911 and attempted to extinguish the fire from an exterior door leading into the garage but were unsuccessful. The garage, roof and second floor of the home suffered major fire damage. The first floor of the home suffered major water and smoke damage. The family living at the residence, consisting of 2 adults and an adult son, were displaced by the fire, and are staying with family. The cause of the fire is under investigation but appears accidental. Damage is estimated to be $450,000. RESPONSE: 6 Engines, 2 Trucks, 1 Air Support Unit, 2 Chief Officers, 2 Fire Investigators & 1 Ambulance Posted by City of Santa Rosa Fire Department on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

