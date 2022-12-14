Explosion, 2-alarm fire heavily damages Santa Rosa home
/ CBS San Francisco
SANTA ROSA -- An explosion and 2-alarm fire engulfed the garage and heavily damaged a Santa Rosa home Tuesday night sending residents scurrying for safety.
Santa Rosa Fire said crews responded a report of a garage on fire on Quail Hallow Drive at around 5:52 p.m. Additional 911 calls quickly followed reporting a house on fire with a large flames and an explosion heard.
The first engine arrived on scene in approximately five minutes to find a two-story, single-family house with heavy fire coming from the garage. The fire had extended up into the walls and into the attic of the home.
Flames were also threatening a neighbor's house so a second alarm was called in. Eventually, six engines and two trucks responded to the scene.
Quick, aggressive actions saved the neighboring home. The fire was brought under control in approximately 45 minutes, but crews remained on scene for nearly four hours afterward to mop up hot spots and investigate the fire.
The residents of the house were home at the time of the fire. They heard an explosion and opened the door from the house into the garage to investigate the noise and found a well-developed fire burning.
The residents evacuated the house, called 911 and attempted to extinguish the fire from an exterior door leading into the garage but were unsuccessful.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but appears accidental. Damage is estimated to be $450,000.
