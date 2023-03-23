Exotic birds escape storm-damaged aviary at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND -- Armed with nets and cages, workers at the Oakland Zoo will continue to search the grounds Thursday for six exotic birds, including an endangered hooded vulture, that escaped from their storm damaged aviary.

At the height of Tuesday's fearsome and deadly wind storm, a massive tree toppled into the aviary, ripping the netting and giving the bird's an escape route.

"Our animal care team has been taking nonstop shifts to retrieve all 6 birds, who are staying nearby," Zoo officials Tweeted. "None have left Zoo grounds. We're confident we'll be able to recover all 6 soon."

The grounds of the zoo have been closed since the storm toppled several trees during the storm.

At least five people were killed in the Bay Area from toppled trees during the violent "bomb cyclone" storm packing gale-force winds that left widespread destruction across the region.

"Wow, even by the standards of what has turned out to be one of our most extraordinary winter seasons in a very long time, yesterday stands out," the National Weather Service said of the storm. "Explosive cyclogenesis over the eastern Pacific resulted in a 984 mb low-pressure center just west of the San Mateo County coast, and associated widespread strong and damaging winds and flooding rains."

At the zoo, the trees did not injury any of the animals.

"Fortunately, no animals were injured," officials tweeted.

The new aviary, which houses 20 birds, was built in 2021. It featured a mesh covering that was shredded by the falling tree.

"None of these birds pose a threat to the public, other Zoo animals, or our native wildlife," officials tweeted.

"While we repair the damage to the aviary, parts of the African Savanna may be closed to the public."