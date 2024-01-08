Excavator on a flatbed slams into overcrossing at Cabrillo College in Aptos

A miscalculation on the load height for an excavator being transported on a flatbed resulted in the rig smashing into a pedestrian overcrossing at Cabrillo College in Aptos Monday.

The California Highway Patrol said on social media at 1:20 p.m. that the crash happened on westbound Soquel Drive just east of Cabrillo College Drive. The posted height at the overcrossing is 15 feet, and the excavator's arm appeared to have struck it at least a foot above it.

🚨🚧 ROAD CLOSURE 🚧🚨 Attention drivers, please avoid WB Soquel Dr. at Cabrillo College Dr. due to an excavator crashing with a pedestrian crossing. It is currently unknown when Soquel Dr. will reopen. #RoadClosure #TrafficAlert #chp pic.twitter.com/usju5nqjTx — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 8, 2024

Soquel Drive traverses the campus as well as the communities of Soquel, Live Oak and Aptos. The CHP said it was unknown when the westbound lanes would open and drivers were directed to use northbound Highway 1 and Perimeter Road as an alternate routes.

There were no reports of any injuries.