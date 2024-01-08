Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Excavator on a flatbed slams into overcrossing at Cabrillo College in Aptos

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 1-8-24
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 1-8-24 09:03

A miscalculation on the load height for an excavator being transported on a flatbed resulted in the rig smashing into a pedestrian overcrossing at Cabrillo College in Aptos Monday.

The California Highway Patrol said on social media at 1:20 p.m. that the crash happened on westbound Soquel Drive just east of Cabrillo College Drive. The posted height at the overcrossing is 15 feet, and the excavator's arm appeared to have struck it at least a foot above it.

Soquel Drive traverses the campus as well as the communities of Soquel, Live Oak and Aptos. The CHP said it was unknown when the westbound lanes would open and drivers were directed to use northbound Highway 1 and Perimeter Road as an alternate routes.

There were no reports of any injuries.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 2:30 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.